Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JYNT. DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Craig Hallum downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $75.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

JYNT opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $229.19 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. Joint had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 185,489 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,954,839.77. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,035,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,426,502.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 214,269 shares of company stock worth $3,378,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Joint by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Joint by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 345,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Joint by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Joint in the fourth quarter worth $948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

