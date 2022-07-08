Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

NYSE JLL opened at $175.04 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.63 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.