Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys 267 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

