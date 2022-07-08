Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $116.33 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.16, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

