JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average is $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $109.30 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

