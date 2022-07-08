JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 20,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 593.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 117,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 100,609 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $336.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

