K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 492 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,254.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,549.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

