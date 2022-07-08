Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 4.1% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 42,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

