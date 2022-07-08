Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Position Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $312,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 31,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,524 and have sold 93,275 shares valued at $3,423,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

