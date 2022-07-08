Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.53.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Key Tronic (KTCC)
- Credo Technology Stock is Rebounding
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Profiting From 52 Week Low Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.