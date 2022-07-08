Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter worth $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

