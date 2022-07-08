Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,375.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,254.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2,549.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

