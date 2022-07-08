Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.34. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,350,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 57,385 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 526,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,787,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Kingswood Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management, financial advisory, and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

