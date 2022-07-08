Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

KNTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $571.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

