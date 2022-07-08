Kinovo (LON:KINO) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 15.95 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.95 ($0.19). Approximately 21,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 145,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.19).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.50.

Get Kinovo alerts:

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through Gas Maintenance, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.