Kohl’s Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Kohl’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $6.58 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

KSS stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.69. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

