Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 2,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

KNRLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $3.74 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Kontrol Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

