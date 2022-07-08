Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 382 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Unum Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 235,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 36,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNM opened at $32.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.51.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNM. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unum Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Unum Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

In other Unum Group news, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $976,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,453 shares of company stock worth $2,765,621. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

