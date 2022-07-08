Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Acas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acas LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $36.11.

