Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NRGV opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $22.10.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

