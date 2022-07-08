Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 133.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth $294,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 27.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 2.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $832.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $833.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $760.10. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $585.10 and a 52 week high of $862.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

About Alleghany (Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.