Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

BATS IYT opened at $217.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.74 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

