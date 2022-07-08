Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 80 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
TMUS stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.
