Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 80 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

TMUS stock opened at $136.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.