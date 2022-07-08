Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000.

PINK opened at $24.97 on Friday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $29.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80.

