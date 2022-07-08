Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 500 VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period.
HAP stock opened at $44.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.82. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.16.
