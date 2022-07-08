Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 47.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 111,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $181,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,152 shares in the company, valued at $791,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UTI stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $243.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

