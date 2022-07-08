Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $27,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of VLUE opened at $92.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average is $102.86.

