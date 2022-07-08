Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stock Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BZH shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.98. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 12.96.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $508.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

