Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Synaptics by 716.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $120.82 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.07). Synaptics had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Synaptics from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

