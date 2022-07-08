Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $35,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 63.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 38,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chemours by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

CC stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.27%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock valued at $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

