Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $37,000 Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

