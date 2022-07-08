Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 2,156,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $39,656,030.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,944,365.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $267,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CWK stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

