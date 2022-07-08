Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter.

UDEC stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

