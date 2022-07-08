Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter worth $1,387,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

PetroChina stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $38.63 and a 1-year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.11.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTR. StockNews.com upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded PetroChina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

