Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of PSCH opened at $144.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $125.73 and a 1-year high of $195.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.87.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

