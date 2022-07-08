Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CATO. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cato by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Cato during the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CATO. TheStreet upgraded Cato from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $11.58 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $19.89. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Cato had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $206.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

