Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1,716.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 43,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Crocs by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CROX opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $183.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.87.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.49. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on Crocs from $153.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $101.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

