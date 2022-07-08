Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 766.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 190.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 728,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after acquiring an additional 477,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 817.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 65,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 44,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The firm has a market cap of $600.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.87.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.56). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HIBB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

