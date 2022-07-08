Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in BioNTech by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.86.

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $167.97 on Friday. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.32 and a 200 day moving average of $166.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.5342 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

