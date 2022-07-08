Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 245 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $163.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $141.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.12%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

