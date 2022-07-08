Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,500 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,320,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $622,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 51.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $884,000. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $7.15 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.57%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

