Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.
EQRR opened at $45.31 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.
