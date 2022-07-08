Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 600 ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Get ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF alerts:

EQRR opened at $45.31 on Friday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.