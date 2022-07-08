Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after buying an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

