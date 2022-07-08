Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 116.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $406,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after acquiring an additional 34,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

