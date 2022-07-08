Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 297 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $110.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $105.33 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.