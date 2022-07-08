Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. S&T Bank PA bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $8,185,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 743.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 101,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,531 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth $3,832,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth $2,763,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kforce by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,970.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $63.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $416.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

