Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,134 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $32.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.30. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 24.76, a current ratio of 25.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $1,266,639.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,824,406.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie K. Duckworth acquired 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.37 per share, for a total transaction of $583,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,535.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 535,289 shares of company stock worth $21,550,078. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

