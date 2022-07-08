Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 34.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at $39,678,486.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 425,281 shares of company stock valued at $9,732,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.