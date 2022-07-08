Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,073 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 30.5% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 150.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

