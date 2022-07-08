KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.25. Approximately 294 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF stock. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned 4.44% of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

