Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH opened at $244.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $212.40 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.72.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

